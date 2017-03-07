In Vermont, the most interesting man in the world will judge your beard
In Vermont, the most interesting man in the world will judge your beard And at the inaugural Vermont Beardies contest, chances are good he'll have a hirsute hoot. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nceJb1 Jonathan Goldsmith, who portrayed "The Most Interesting Man in the World" in a series of beer commercials, appears at the Make-A-Wish Vermont offices in Burlington on Monday, March 28, 2016.
