I-89 southbound shut down near French Hill
Williston Fire Department says Interstate 89 on the southbound side near French Hill is shut down. Initial reports indicate up to eight vehicles are off the interstate.
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
