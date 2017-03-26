Hundreds to protest Vermont ICE arres...

Hundreds to protest Vermont ICE arrests in Boston Monday

Vermont, with its green pastures and farmlands, is known for its support of the workers' rights movement, particularly advocacy for its migrant workers. On Monday, that advocacy is expected to be on full display in Boston as hundreds are predicted to protest the detention on immigration violation charges of two well-known Vermont activists, who have won the support of the state's congressional delegation and thousands who have signed petitions on their behalf.

