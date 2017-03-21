First Amendment lawsuit: California news service sues Vermont over access to court records
Courthouse News Service, which bills itself as "a nationwide news service for lawyers and the news media," has filed a First and Fourteenth Amendment lawsuit against clerks of the court for the state's 14 county superior courts and their boss, the chief administrator of the courts. " he state courts of Vermont are the only courts in the nation that prohibit public and press access to documents pertaining to newly filed civil actions until after defendants are served or notified of the suit," states the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont by the law firm of Gravel and Shea in Burlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC