First Amendment lawsuit: California news service sues Vermont over access to court records

Courthouse News Service, which bills itself as "a nationwide news service for lawyers and the news media," has filed a First and Fourteenth Amendment lawsuit against clerks of the court for the state's 14 county superior courts and their boss, the chief administrator of the courts. " he state courts of Vermont are the only courts in the nation that prohibit public and press access to documents pertaining to newly filed civil actions until after defendants are served or notified of the suit," states the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont by the law firm of Gravel and Shea in Burlington.

