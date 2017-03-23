Democrats complain about Supreme Cour...

Democrats complain about Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch's elusiveness

Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are demanding a pause in Gorsuch's nomination pending the FBI investigation of alleged ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian Federation. On a glide path toward confirmation, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch parried fresh attacks from Democrats Wednesday on abortion and special education, insisting that "when you put on the robe, you open your mind" as he faced a final day before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

