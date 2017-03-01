Democracy in action this week at Vermont's Town Meeting Day
Communities across Vermont will weigh in Tuesday during Town Meeting Day on issues such as merging school districts to becoming sanctuary towns and whether to call for an investigation into a presidential impeachment. "It's neighbor with neighbor having the conversations about what's important to them," said Maura Carroll, of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
