David Deen to retire from Connecticuit River Watershed Association
State Rep. David Deen has no intention of ending his quest to improve Vermont's water quality. But the Westminster Democrat is relinquishing one of his longtime job titles: On March 15, Deen will retire from the Connecticut River Watershed Association, where he's been a river steward for almost 19 years.
