Closings, cancellations and delays
We have been notified by Greyhound that as a result of the upcoming storm they are canceling all routes starting at 3:00am Tuesday morning. Further, Premier Coach and Vermont Tranlines are also canceling service on Due to the impending storm the class that is co-sponsored by BIHF and the Vermont Genealogy Library on Finding Your Irish Ancestors that was scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14th at 7 p.m. will instead be held next Tuesday at the same time and location."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mon
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC