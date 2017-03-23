BioTek's Vice President named member of Vermont Governor's...
BioTek Instruments proudly announces that Vice President Adam Alpert was named a member of Vermont Governor Phil Scott's Government Modernization and Efficiency Team . This team, comprised of twelve individuals from inside and outside State government, will advise on strategic initiatives towards improving efficiencies and outcomes throughout Vermont's government.
