Addison County kids take part in annual 4-H Foods Day

During the recent Addison County 4-H Foods Day, community members came together to help 4-H members learn about food in its many forms, from basic preparation to its conversion into calories for exercise and ending with its final resting place as food scrap compost. The event was hosted by Union Middle School in Middlebury.

