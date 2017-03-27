Addison County kids take part in annual 4-H Foods Day
During the recent Addison County 4-H Foods Day, community members came together to help 4-H members learn about food in its many forms, from basic preparation to its conversion into calories for exercise and ending with its final resting place as food scrap compost. The event was hosted by Union Middle School in Middlebury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Tue
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC