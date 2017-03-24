Actor and Community Leader Sam Lloyd Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sam Lloyd , an actor, statesman, philanthropist, and community leader, died peacefully at his home in Weston, Vermont, on Friday, March 24. He was 91. The cause of death was heart failure. Sam Lloyd was born in New York City on September 8, 1925, son of Sam Lloyd and Ruth Lapham Lloyd.

