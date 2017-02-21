Yankee bookshop joins Phoenix family of stores
The owners of Phoenix Books, a Vermont-owned bookstore with locations in Essex, Burlington, Rutland and Chester, have purchased Woodstock's Yankee Bookshop. Michael DeSanto and Renee Reiner met with Susan Morgan - who bought the shop in 2001 - for the closing on Feb. 1. Yankee Bookshop first opened in November of 1935, making it Vermont's oldest continuously operated independent bookshop.
