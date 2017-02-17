Working Lands Enterprise Board announces program impacts
Since its inception in 2012, the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative has invested over $3.8 million dollars in 129 projects impacting every county of the state, leveraging $7.4 million in additional funds. Over the last 5 years, working lands grantees have created 428 new full-time jobs and generated $18.1 million in new sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Thu
|Hundreds of mill ...
|6
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC