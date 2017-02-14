VT Gas penalized, feds investigate state oversight of pipeline

The Vermont Public Service Board on Feb. 2 penalized Vermont Gas Systems' earnings for three years due to management shortcomings dating back to early construction of a new gas pipeline running through Addison County. The penalty, which is being imposed on the utility's income, will prevent Vermont Gas from being able to earn more than 8.5 percent on its capital assets through the end of 2019.

