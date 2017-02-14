VT Gas penalized, feds investigate st...

VT Gas penalized, feds investigate state oversight of pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Denton Publications

The Vermont Public Service Board on Feb. 2 penalized Vermont Gas Systems' earnings for three years due to management shortcomings dating back to early construction of a new gas pipeline running through Addison County. The penalty, which is being imposed on the utility's income, will prevent Vermont Gas from being able to earn more than 8.5 percent on its capital assets through the end of 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a photo asap Feb 12 Afriendofafriend 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 4 Dr pendyke 3
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC