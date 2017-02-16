VSEA Endorses Bill to Allow Parole & Probation Officers to Carry a Firearm
The Vermont State Employees Association, the union that represents Vermont state employees, wants parole, probation and community correctional officers to be able to carry a firearm. According to a document shared by VSEA at a hearing Tuesday, offenders have threatened death, lunged at an officer with a "big knife" and "raised a hammer and walked quickly towards an officer," among other claims.
