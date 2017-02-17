VINS Celebrates The Great Backyard Bird Count
Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science for The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Nature Center campus on Saturday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb., 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become a citizen scientist for a day, and help VINS count the wild birds that visit our feeders. VINS invites birding novices and experts alike to join us in the morning for a Bird ID & Binoculars Workshop in which bird enthusiasts will learn to identify those feathered visitors to your backyard and practice with tools that will help you become a real birder.
