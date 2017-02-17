VINS Celebrates The Great Backyard Bi...

VINS Celebrates The Great Backyard Bird Count

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Vermont Standard

Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science for The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Nature Center campus on Saturday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb., 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become a citizen scientist for a day, and help VINS count the wild birds that visit our feeders. VINS invites birding novices and experts alike to join us in the morning for a Bird ID & Binoculars Workshop in which bird enthusiasts will learn to identify those feathered visitors to your backyard and practice with tools that will help you become a real birder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 16 Hundreds of mill ... 6
Need a photo asap Feb 12 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,003,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC