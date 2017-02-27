Vermonters urged to a stand resolutel...

Vermonters urged to a stand resolutelya against illegal drugs, gun violence

The day after a Burlington man was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans for allegedly shooting a man in a Catholic church parking lot, the bishop of the statewide Diocese of Burlington issued a statement condemning illegal use of drugs as well as "any act of violence against any person." Burlington Bishop Christopher J. Coyne noted that the incident was reported to be connected to a "drug deal gone bad."

