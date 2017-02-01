Vermonters speak out against Trump

Carrying candles and banners, a large crowd gathered on the Statehouse lawn Wednesday evening for a vigil in solidarity with refugees, immigrants and Muslims. The Montpelier rally was one of many protests that have popped up across the state and country in the wake of several executive orders concerning immigration President Donald Trump signed last week, including one Friday that blocks travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.

