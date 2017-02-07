Vermont will test new health system w...

Vermont will test new health system with Medicaid patients

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KRON 4

About 30,000 of Vermont's Medicaid patients will take part in a pilot project that will test a new health care payment system designed to reward providers for keeping patients healthy, rather than paying them to cure people who are already sick, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday. The yearlong project with the "accountable care" organization OneCare Vermont will pay participating health care providers a set fee for each patient in the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 4 Dr pendyke 3
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 32
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC