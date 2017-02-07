Vermont will test new health system with Medicaid patients
About 30,000 of Vermont's Medicaid patients will take part in a pilot project that will test a new health care payment system designed to reward providers for keeping patients healthy, rather than paying them to cure people who are already sick, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday. The yearlong project with the "accountable care" organization OneCare Vermont will pay participating health care providers a set fee for each patient in the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC