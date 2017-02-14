Vermont to launch tax-free savings program for the disabled
State Treasurer Beth Pearce tells The Times Argus the disabled have been precluded from effectively saving in the past because asset limits cause them to lose access to much-needed assistance. Pearce says the VT-ABLE savings plan was created under the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, signed by former President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC