Vermont to launch tax-free savings pr...

Vermont to launch tax-free savings program for the disabled

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

State Treasurer Beth Pearce tells The Times Argus the disabled have been precluded from effectively saving in the past because asset limits cause them to lose access to much-needed assistance. Pearce says the VT-ABLE savings plan was created under the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, signed by former President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a photo asap Feb 12 Afriendofafriend 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 4 Dr pendyke 3
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC