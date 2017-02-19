Vermont takes another look at legal pot
After a legalization bill that would have created a structure similar to Colorado's system failed last year, a new bill would legalize up to 1 ounce of marijuana and allow Vermonters to grow several plants for personal use. Republican Rep. Tom Burditt, one of the bill's sponsors, says the more conservative the proposal is, the more it will be appealing to other lawmakers.
