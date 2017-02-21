Vermont stands up for all its students

The recent decision by our current president to reverse guidance protecting the rights of transgender students from discrimination is just another example of how the far right is attempting to turn back the clock on progress in the United States. While this decision has been hailed as a victory for states' rights, we know that it is simply an opportunity for small-minded bullies and religious extremists to lash out at a small community that has little ability to fight back.

