Vermont proposes legislation on Trump immigration orders
Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic House and Senate leaders announced legislation Thursday that would require the governor to approve action planned by Vermont and local law enforcement agencies before they carry out federal immigration duties in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive orders. The legislation also would prohibit the state from providing to the federal government personally identifiable information that could be used to set up a registry based on immigration status, gender orientation or identity, marital status, race, religion, nation of origin, age or disability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
