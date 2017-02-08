Vermont Health Department: 2016 Was a Record Year for Opiate Deaths
More people died of opiate overdoses in Vermont in 2016 than any other year, according to a Health Department report released Wednesday. The preliminary report shows that 105 people died from opiate overdoses, up from 75 in 2015.
