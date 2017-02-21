Vermont Gas, Middlebury Early Care Center partner
By switching to cleaner, more affordable natural gas and taking advantage of Vermont Gas Systems' award-winning energy efficiency programs, a popular Middlebury early care and learning center is slated to save over $1,600 per year on its heating bills, the company announced. Vermont Gas' energy experts worked with Otter Creek Child Center to help implement energy efficiency measures and make the conversion from heating oil to natural gas.
