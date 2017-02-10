Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre presents Sondheim
Revue Marry Me a Little is a musical with lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman RenA©. The revue sets songs cut from Sondheim's better-known musicals from 1954 to 1973, and a few from later productions, into a dialogue-free plot about the relationship between two lonely New York single people who are in emotional conflict during an evening in their separate one-room apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a photo asap
|19 hr
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC