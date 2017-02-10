Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre pre...

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre presents Sondheim

Revue Marry Me a Little is a musical with lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman RenA©. The revue sets songs cut from Sondheim's better-known musicals from 1954 to 1973, and a few from later productions, into a dialogue-free plot about the relationship between two lonely New York single people who are in emotional conflict during an evening in their separate one-room apartments.

