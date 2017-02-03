US attorney cites fired AG Sally Yates in resignation letter
U.S. Attorney for Vermont Eric Miller resigned Friday after two years as the state's top prosecutor, the Hill reports . Miller's resignation goes into effect Feb. 10. He did not cite a reason for his resignation, but he did reference former acting Attorney General Sally Yates in his announcement.
