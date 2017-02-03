US attorney cites fired AG Sally Yate...

US attorney cites fired AG Sally Yates in resignation letter

The Raw Story

U.S. Attorney for Vermont Eric Miller resigned Friday after two years as the state's top prosecutor, the Hill reports . Miller's resignation goes into effect Feb. 10. He did not cite a reason for his resignation, but he did reference former acting Attorney General Sally Yates in his announcement.

