Two Vermont men arrested in Massachusetts for heroin
Police say 19-year-old Brandon Heist and 25-year-old Kyle Darrell were in possession of 790 bags of heroin when their vehicle was stopped on Interstate 91 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The Springfield Vermont men are charged with trafficking along with several other charges.
