To the editor: Vt. legislature shouldn't challenge validity of election

Democrats and Progressives in the Vermont legislature are about to override a local election that was conducted correctly and lawfully by experienced town clerks and certified by a Vermont court. They are using the legislature's constitutional authority to rule on the "qualifications and elections" of its members to override the election of a Republican by counting the votes in the Orange-1 District for a third time.

