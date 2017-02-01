Timber-Framed Solar Canopies - SunCommon's New Solar Canopy is Both...
In an effort to give Vermonters a new way to go green, SunCommon has designed a new Solar Canopy that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. SunCommon's new Solar Canopy is a timber frame structure that allows homeowners to cover their patio, driveway or woodpile with solar panels.
