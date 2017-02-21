These statistics don't lie: Windham, ...

These statistics don't lie: Windham, Windsor have longest wait for Act 250 permits

Some local applicants for Act 250 permits received statistical affirmation for something they've known all along: For the two counties in southeastern Vermont, it takes longer for decisions to be issued. Processing for applications in Windham and Windsor counties took an average of 50 days last year, the longest of all nine districts in the state.

