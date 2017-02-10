The Latest: Vermont's governor declares Monday 'Powder Day'
With a snowstorm rolling across the Northeast, Vermont's governor has declared Monday a "Powder Day" and is urging winter weather enthusiasts to take advantage of all the snow. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging out-of-state skiers and snowmobilers to stay an extra day or two in Vermont and take advantage of the conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a photo asap
|Sun
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC