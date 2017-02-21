SVSU superintendent contract extended through 2020
The board of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union voted unanimously on Wednesday to extend the contract of Superintendent Jim Culkeen. Culkeen said on Thursday that the contract is expected to be signed on Monday, at which point the details will become public.
