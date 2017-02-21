Suicide rates rising in Vermont

Suicide rates rising in Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

At a public meeting Thursday morning, officials said suicide is one of the leading causes of death for Vermonters of all ages. "Dedicated effort to look at your local suicide deaths and try to learn maybe trends, populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
Need a photo asap Feb 12 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC