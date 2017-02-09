Storm could cause messy commute

A cold front forecast to move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday could bring periods of moderate snowfall. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southern Vermont starting early Thursday morning, expiring at 6 p.m. Accumulations could range from 4 to 6 inches across the region, according to Kevin Lipton, meteorologist in the Albany, N.Y. office.

