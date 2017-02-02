States differ in response to Trump im...

States differ in response to Trump immigration plans

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A look at what some states have done or are considering after President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from communities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities: - California: Legislative Democrats on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The measure marks their first formal effort to resist Trump's immigration policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin 18 hr Bernard P Fife 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC