States differ in response to Trump immigration plans
A look at what some states have done or are considering after President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from communities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities: - California: Legislative Democrats on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The measure marks their first formal effort to resist Trump's immigration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|18 hr
|Bernard P Fife
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC