School officials don't want the deadline extended
Officials from the Windham Northeast, Southeast, Central and Southwest supervisory unions are not convinced more time would help with making their cases about school district mergers. There's some uncertainty in the local communities concerning Act 46, according to testimony given Wednesday during a Senate Committee on Education hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC