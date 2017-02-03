Sanders say he wasn't to blame for Clinton's loss
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, says the last two weeks have been busy in Washington, D.C. And he says most of it has not been good. Sanders says he's very concerned about the future of the country and it's time to move away from the inside baseball of American politics and focus on the issues impacting Americans just trying to survive.
