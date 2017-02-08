Sanders defends Warren after being si...

Sanders defends Warren after being silenced by Senate GOP

2 hrs ago

The debate continues over Sen. Jeff Sessions' qualifications to become attorney general and now the Democrats will be without Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. During Tuesday night's debates, Warren's speech was cut off by Republicans citing a rule which says senators cannot make disparaging remarks about a colleague.

