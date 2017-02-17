Safe roads focus at the polls, pupil spending down

Residents will be asked at Town Meeting next month to approve a $326,475 general fund budget and funds to improve safety on a dangerous section of a main road. The Sunderland Safe Roads Committee proposes that the town provide a 20 percent match to a grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to construct a four-foot-wide paved shoulder on an uphill section of Sunderland Hill Road.

