Robert Donahue Obituary, 66
A graveside memorial service will be held later this spring at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center for Robert W. Donahue, 66, who passed away peacefully on Feb. 12 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. There will be no calling hours.
