Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from 21 hrs ago, titled Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin. In it, The Bennington Banner reports that:
Police say they arrested nine people in Bennington County this week for allegedly selling heroin. The Vermont Drug Task Force and local law enforcement made the arrests after several months of investigation, according to a news release issued by the Vermont State Police on Wednesday night.
#1 13 hrs ago
So wherewas the high sherriff of Wooferd while this was going on ? Maybe watching the " rasslin" matches on TV ?
