Our View: Why do Vermonters commit suicide?

In the wake of a suicide, or similar tragedy, the most pressing question for many is "why?" A bill currently budding in the Vermont House seeks to answer why Vermonters kill themselves. As reported by VT Digger, H. 184, if passed, would direct the Department of Mental Health to give an annual report to lawmakers on why Vermonters commit suicide as well as offer recommendations on how to lower those numbers.

