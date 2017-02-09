Oregon lawmakers introduce bill targeting out-of-control prescription prices
A pair of Democratic state lawmakers announced Thursday that they have introduced legislation aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable. If the bill becomes law, drug makers that increase the cost of a medication faster than inflation or charge patients $10,000 a year for a single drug would have to pay insurers a rebate to offset the cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC