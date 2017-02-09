Oregon lawmakers introduce bill targe...

Oregon lawmakers introduce bill targeting out-of-control prescription prices

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A pair of Democratic state lawmakers announced Thursday that they have introduced legislation aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable. If the bill becomes law, drug makers that increase the cost of a medication faster than inflation or charge patients $10,000 a year for a single drug would have to pay insurers a rebate to offset the cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 4 Dr pendyke 3
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 32
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC