News from the Vermont State House - An analysis from DRM's...

The Agency of Transportation has submitted a proposal to the House Transportation Committee that would allow the agency to seek damages from a utility that fails to move or adjust a utility line that is in a state or local right-of-way within the time period specified in an order issued by AOT or a municipality. A utility could avoid the payment of damages if the failure to act is "for reasons beyond its control."

