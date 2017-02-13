News from the Vermont State House - An analysis from DRM's...
The Agency of Transportation has submitted a proposal to the House Transportation Committee that would allow the agency to seek damages from a utility that fails to move or adjust a utility line that is in a state or local right-of-way within the time period specified in an order issued by AOT or a municipality. A utility could avoid the payment of damages if the failure to act is "for reasons beyond its control."
