News from the Vermont State House - An analysis from DRM's...

Executive Director Gus Selig of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board revealed some of the details this week behind the $35 million bond fund for affordable housing projects announced by Gov. Phil Scott in his January budget address. The plans were outlined in a presentation for the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.

