More
"When I show up to work every day, my heart falls," said Dr. Benjamin Smith of the UVM Medical Center. "I look at our track board, and I think, 'How many is it today that are waiting?'" Hospital workers came to the Statehouse to share their experiences with the House Health Care and Senate Health and Welfare committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC