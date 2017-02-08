Mainer is a finalist on History Chann...

Mainer is a finalist on History Channel's 'Alone'

15 hrs ago

Zachary Fowler of Appleton, Maine, is one of three finalists in the running to win $500,000. The show will announce the winner on the show Thursday evening.

