Local business and charity owner heads to Uganda
The owner of Folino's pizza in Shelburne, John Koerner, and general manager Seth Desrochers are leaving Feb. 5 for a 12-day trip to Kamuli, Uganda. The purpose of the trip is to work on projects for the charity known as 52 Kids, run by Koerner.
