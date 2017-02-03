Library re-screening First Wednesday programs
Ever missed a First Wednesday program at the Manchester Community Library and wished you could have been there? Here comes your second chance. In cooperation with GNAT-TV and the Vermont Humanities Council, the library is launching "ENCORE!: A Second Showing of Favorite Programming."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|2 hr
|Community Disorga...
|2
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|12 hr
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Thu
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC